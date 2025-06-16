BOSTON (WHDH) - “I don’t know what is wrong with us, why we do what we do,” said Walter Maguire, a life long Red Sox fan.

The Red Sox have a tendency to trade fan favorites. A few years ago it was Mookie Betts, this time, it’s Rafael Devers.

The trade left fans, once again, baffled.

“Like, I saw the 2018 team and then seeing all of our players leave, and now we still have Devers and then he just leaves, like its heartbreaking,” said Isabella Polanco, Red Sox fan.

The trade comes in the midst of a five game winning streak and an impressive performance by Devers against the Yankees.

“I mean, he’s a great player,” said Maguire. “Look at what he did yesterday. He hit a home run and he got us to where we needed to be. And then we got rid of him. I just don’t understand why we do things like that.”

For many, it feels like Deja vu all over again, reminiscent of the Betts trade.

“Mookie, we could have had a couple more years in him, but we got rid of him, and he did well [with the] Dodgers now, right? He did great there,” said Maguire.

Now, the Giants are getting a Red Sox great. It’s another choice fans don’t understand but hope will make sense later.

“They’ve been doing it since I was a kid, probably, and it just keeps going on could be a curse like another curse, ha,” said Maguire.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)