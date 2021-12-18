ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro hockey player who was paralyzed after a hit earlier in the year made his return to the ice — which now bears his name.

Bishop Feehan High School named the rink at the New England Sports Village after AJ Quetta, who suffered a serious spinal injury while playing for the team in January.

“I haven’t been on a sheet of ice in ten months, the way you guys welcomed me back tonight was unbelievable … I just have no words,” Quetta said at a ceremony Saturday.

Quetta is now an assistant coach at Bishop Feehan, and athletic director Christian Schatz said his work and the rink’s new name will help ensure his legacy.

“It’s really nice to play in a rink that has his name, teams for years to come will see that name,” Schatz said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)