‘I just hope there’s a way we can save the app’: Local college student who went viral weighs in on TikTok debate

MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - As the Trump Administration explores ways to allow the use of TikTok in the US, one local college student is hoping an agreement is reached soon.

Isabella Baci of Mendon became a sensation overnight after posting her cover of a Meghan Trainor song on the app earlier this month. She is hoping others can share their talents on the app and that it does not get banned in the US.

“I just hope that there’s a way we can save the app and make it safer because so many people really, really enjoy it. There’s billions of people on this app and I know a lot of people are going to be very upset if something happens to it,” 19-year-old Baci said.

The Trump administration has some security concerns since the app is owned by a Chinese company.

Those who have the app already will be allowed to continue using it for the time being.

If an agreement is not reached over the next two months then the app could be banned entirely in the US.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)