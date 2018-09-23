‘I just kept hitting him’: NYC woman fights back against man who groped her

NEW YORK (WHDH) - A woman decided to fight back after she says a man groped her on a New York City Subway.

Chantal Castanon was heading into a subway station after work on August 21, when a man heading in the opposite direction touched her inappropriately.

Castanon says she was initially caught off guard but then her anger began to rise, and she took off running after the man hitting and punching him when she could.

“I was like, you know what someone is not touching me like that,” Castanon said.

Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing on tape, and Castanon said the man kept apologizing to her.

“It just all happened so fast,” she said. “When I actually saw it I was like, ‘wow’. I can’t even believe I did that.”

Eventually, the man got away, running through the doors of the station.

“I just want him caught because you don’t know who he did it to or who he is potentially going to do it to and it has to be stopped,” Castanon said.

