‘I just let loose’: Homeowner kills two intruders with AK-47

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHDH) — A homeowner in Tennessee took matters into his own hands when he killed two intruders with an AK-47.

The man, who didn’t want his identity revealed for safety reasons, told Fox 13 Memphis that he was walking into his home with a friend when he came upon the two burglars ransacking the house.

The homeowner said one of the burglars had a pistol and pointed it at him, but the gun jammed.

The two burglars then reportedly tried to flee the scene, firing shots behind them as they ran. However, the homeowner grabbed his AK-47 from a closet and opened fire.

“I just let loose, not knowing it hit both of them,” he said.

Both suspects, later identified as 28-year-old Azell Witherspoon and 17-year-old Demond Robinson, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police reviewed home surveillance footage, which corroborated the victim’s claim that he shot in self-defense.

Authorities said the homeowner will not face any charges.

