‘I just ran out’: Mother escapes 3-alarm fire with three-month-old

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a 3-alarm fire in Cambridge Tuesday that sent a mother fleeing the building with her three-month-old in tow.

“I just had a panic, because you never know how much time you get, and then I just ran out,” said Christin Tate, who said she was “really scared” after hearing sirens and realizing her Broadway condo building was on fire.

Officials said the blaze started in a third floor unit around noon and quickly went to three alarms. Christin’s husband, Danny, said all he could do was grab the stroller and get out.

“I brought the stroller out because I thought if this is us, we better be ready to walk somewhere,” Danny said.

“I didn’t know what was happening so I just grabbed [Taylor] and walked out to that park,” Christin said. “They gave me a mask and a juicebox and made sure I was OK.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Christin said she’s still feeling frightened as she thinks about what’s next.

“I’m still kind of scared, you don’t know what kind of condition the unit is in, if you’re going to spend the night in a hotel and you don’t have diapers and onesies and the things [Taylor] needs … we’ll see how things shake out,” Christin said.

