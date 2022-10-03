WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is ongoing after a Wayland police officer reportedly shot and killed a family’s dog while responding to a 911 call at their home Monday.

It was around 11:20 a.m. when a child in the home accidentally called 911 and hung up, according to officials. Police said in response to the hang-up, an officer was dispatched, and while speaking with the homeowner at the door the dog ran loose out of the house, then bit the officer multiple times.

The officer shot his gun, fatally wounding the animal, before shooting again and killing it.

“Get me another car, a dog shot,” the officer said in a 911 call after the incident. “I just shot a dog, need an ambulance for a dog bite, for myself, ASAP.”

Police said the dog’s owner was not nearby when the shooting occurred.

“I had a leash and I had a cookie, and I was coming out the door, next thing I hear, I hear boom boom boom!” one of the family members said. “And the dog was down on the ground.”

The family said Blaze the dog was less than two years old, describing him as loyal and protective. Normally, they said, the dog is put in a crate when people come by.

“They were nanny dogs, really good around children,” the family said. “He’s always been really really good around my children, and grandchildren, a gentle dog.”

Police said there had been complaints about the dogs aggressive behavior. The family said the dog had bitten before, sending two people to the hospital including a delivery driver, though it is unclear how serious any of the injuries had been. The dog had been neutered as a result of the behavior and was going to get more training, according to the family.

“A person in New Hampshire that works with dogs, trains dogs and also gives him anxiety medicine, so we were trying really hard to do that for him,” the family said.

Wayland police said they consider this a “use of force incident,” and an investigation is ongoing.

