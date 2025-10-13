DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A routine commute turned into a nightmare Monday morning when a small plane crashed on I-195 in Dartmouth, slamming into a car and bursting into flames.

That driver’s mother-in-law told 7NEWS her daughter-in-law lost control of the vehicle when it was hit by the plane.

“She said she saw it coming down and there was nowhere to go,” the driver’s mother-in-law said. “She says all her airbags popped out and she said her adrenaline was so high that she didn’t realize, she said she just curled into a ball and prayed until the car stopped. She kept spinning and spinning. She said ‘I just tucked my head and prayed to god. God, please get me out of this in one piece.'”

The car ended up in the grassy median of the highway with the wreckage of the plane landing nearby, where the driver started to scream for help.

“A wonderful lady, like an angel, went and helped her and brought her to the hospital,” the driver’s mother-in-law told 7NEWS.

Her mother-in-law said she’s okay with no physical injuries, just emotionally shaken.

It was by the grace of God. I told her there’s angels looking down on you for something like that to happen and you didn’t have no broken bones or nothing but she is devastated,” said the driver’s mother-in-law. “Very scary, for her, for my son. She’s okay though, she’ll be alright.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)