DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A routine commute turned into a nightmare Monday morning when a small plane crashed on I-195, slamming into a car and bursting into flames.

That driver’s mother-in-law says she never saw it coming.

“She said she saw it coming down and there was nowhere to go,” the driver’s mother-in-law said. “She said the plane hit her and the car just kept spinning and spinning. She said ‘I just tucked my head and prayed to god. God, please get me out of this in one piece.'”

The car ended up in the median with the wreckage of the plane landing nearby.

“A wonderful lady, like an angel, went and helped her and brought her to the hospital,” the driver’s mother-in-law said.

Her mother-in-law said she’s okay with no physical injuries, she’s just emotionally shaken.

“Very scary, for her, for my son,” the driver’s mother-in-law said, “She’s okay though, she’ll be alright.”

