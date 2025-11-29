NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Nahant is pleading with a thief after his car with all of his belongings, including his pet cat, was stolen from a rest stop in Connecticut Wednesday.

Medi Mirnasiri was driving to New Jersey Wednesday morning when he said he stopped at a rest area on Merritt Parkway in Connecticut to feed his 10-month-old cat Milo and walk his dog.

“Fifty steps for my dog to do his business, I turn around and came back and my car was gone,” said Mirnasiri.

He said Milo, and all of his belongings he had brought with him on the trip, were inside the car when it was taken.

“I don’t care about the car, I don’t care about the laptop, the phone, a lot of gifts, about 7,000 cash, I don’t care about any of that. I just want my cat back,” said Mirnasiri.

Connecticut State Police said they are looking for the car, which had the keys left inside at the time of the theft.

Mirnasiri said his family dealt with heavy holiday traffic to pick him up, and now he has just one message for whoever took his car.

“Please let the criminals know, they can keep the car, I just want the cat, that’s all,” he said.

Mirnasiri said he is offering a reward for anyone with information that helps find his cat.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Connecticut State Police.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)