‘I kept jumping in disbelief’: Boston waitress stunned after customer leaves large tip

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston waitress who works two jobs says she was stunned after one of her customers recently surprised her with a large tip.

Angela Loaiza, a single mother from Columbia, was called to work at Peka Restaurant in Brighton on her off day late last month when a customer left her a $500 tip on a $161.04 bill, according to restaurant manager Katiuska Valiente.

“I couldn’t believe it. I kept jumping in disbelief and I told my boss to confirm it was real and when she did I thought of my mom and my daughter,” Loaiza said.

Valiente says Loaiza traveled to the United States about seven years ago. She has been working multiple jobs ever since in an effort to bring her daughter to Boston.

Peka is a Latin American restaurant that specializes in tapas, arepas, cocktails, and more.

