‘I killed a cop’: Man charged in murder of Yarmouth Sgt. Gannon texted girlfriend after shooting

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The man suspected of murdering Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon called and texted his girlfriend several times after the deadly encounter in Barnstable in April, according to a newly released police report.

Moments after Gannon was shot in the head while serving an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane, 29-year-old Thomas Lantanowich sent a series of frantic text messages as he hid in the attic before being captured.

“I shot a cop and I killed a cop,” Lantanowich told his girlfriend, according to a report released by the Massachusetts State Police.

Gannon was pulled from the home and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he later died. Lantanowich remained barricaded in the home, repeatedly calling his girlfriend.

In a series of text messages, each about a minute apart, Lantanowich said: “I’m taking as many as I can. I already shot him. I killed a cop. I shot a K-9.”

Gannon’s K-9 partner, Nero, was also shot and wounded during the incident on April 12. Nero was treated and has since been released from the hospital.

Police made contact with Lantanowich’s girlfriend and asked her to come to the scene, according to the report. She agreed and Lantanowich came out of the home about three hours after police arrived on scene.

Lantanowich has since been ordered held without bail on charges of murder.

