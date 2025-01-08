ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of an era for a beloved Arlington shop that will close for good at the end of March.

“I knew it was time,” said Tom Furrier, who’s worked at ‘Cambridge Typewriter’ for 45-years.

In 1990, Furrier bought the shop and moved to Arlington. Now, he says it’s time to retire.

Looking back, Furrier says one of the things he’ll miss most is getting to spend time with his customers.

“People just love coming into the shop,” said Furrier. “They love coming in here and they can just talk and unload and it’s usually the best part of what they’re doing that day.”

As one of the last shops servicing the machines, Cambridge Typewriter has even attracted some celebrity fans.

Actor Tom Hanks is an avid collector of vintage typewriters and even sent one to the shop as a gift, signing his name on the front.

When he started, Furrier says typewriters were already falling out of fashion with the rise of home computers.

He’s thrilled to see a new generation adopting the analog technology.

“Especially the last 15 years it’s just snowballed, and it’s because young people want to get into the antique typewriter thing,” said Furrier. “The most fun part is the younger people, who wanna unplug, disconnect, get off the grid.”

Furrier says he’s looking forward to retirement, but he’s planning on holding a going-out-of-business sale before closing up shop.

Then he will see what his next chapter will bring.

“I’ve got three months to find a home for everything in here,” said Furrier. “It’s going to be a challenge, but I have lots of friends around. This has been a wonderful job, just way beyond my wildest dreams, this job.”

