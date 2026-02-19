BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man recounted the moments he found himself face to face with a stranger inside his own bedroom.

“It’s midnight, I’m laying in bed, and I hear this crunching of the snow as someone walked,” Stephen Lansing said. “It gets louder and I hear my window [make noise], you know, that sound of a window going up. I look at the window, and someone’s head just pokes through the window through the blinds and just looks at me.”

Lansing got up and started yelling, frightening off the would-be intruder.

But, when he told his neighbors what had happened, he found out he wasn’t the only one who’d had an encounter too close to home.

“Find out the next day that probably the same assailant, not only kinda poked his head into my room, but also into one of my neighbor’s,” Lansing said. “Unfortunately, the neighbor had a worse-case scenario where they woke up and he was just standing in their room, looking at them.”

But Lansing said he didn’t get the sense the man was there to rob him.

“He didn’t have a bad with him, he didn’t cause any damage, there was no consequence of substance, I think he was more of a voyeur,” Lansing said.

Lansing is now taking measures to increase his home security. He said he still believes South Boston is safer than its reputation, but he’s not taking any chances in the future.

“I have certain locks, I already have a system ready for when I put the AC unit in that same window he broke through to keep things latched and protected,” Lansing said. “We have motion lights now, we’re doing everything, man.”

