BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A picture of men sleeping on a bench or side by side on the floor, covered only by a Mylar blanket, was given to 7NEWS by Marcelo Gomes da Silva’s attorney.

She says the picture depicts just what kind of conditions her client was held in at ICE’s processing center in Burlington for six days.

“I don’t want to cry, but I want to say that place, its not good,” said Gomes when he was released from ICE custody. “Its not good.”

After the 18-year-old was released and explained what it was like inside, Burlington town leaders say they sat up and took notice of the facility that has operated in its town since 2008.

“It was never intended for overnight stay at all and we were reassured at that time by ICE no overnight detainees would be held there,” said Mike Espejo, Burlington Select board Chair. “It was only supposed to be a processing faculty a few hours each visit.”

In a statement, an ICE spokesperson explained the office checks people in before they are moved to a longer term detention facility. But, there are occasions when a detainee may have to stay longer and says, “…the Burlington field office is equipped to facilitate a longer-term stay when necessary. Detainees in such a situation are given ample food, regular access to phones, showers and legal representation.”

“The first thing they can take a look at is my weight,” said Marcelo. “I lost seven pounds.”

Gomes continues to insist the situation inside is inhumane, ICE calls the high schooler a liar.

“Its surprising that they’re saying I’m lying. I mean it makes sense they have to defend themselves but whatever they’re saying is not true,” said Gomes.

Burlington’s Board of Selectman Chair, Espejo, says the building was not zoned as a jail. Its next to the Burlington Mall and sits among several restaurants.

“Something we never intended, something we were assured would never happen but somehow seems to be happening,” said Espejo.

