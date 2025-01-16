MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden basketball players celebrated a big win with a big celebration.

Tony Ferullo, head coach of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School boys’ basketball team, picking up his three-hundredth career victory.

“Listen, I’ve been doing this a long time, alright,” Ferullo said. “You have your special moments, this has to be at the top of the list. I love every single one of you.”

Ferullo has been coaching high school basketball for nearly 30 decades, but he’s spent the past 21 years at Mystic Valley, where he started the boys’ basketball program in 2004.

“I’m doing a little part to help other people get better,” Ferullo said.

On Wednesday, Ferullo picked up his milestone win in convincing fashion, with the Eagles beating the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsboro 92 to 58.

Ferullo said his three-hundredth win is a small reward in what’s been a fulfilling career.

“I preach team above everything else so this milestone is really nice but I like to give credit to all my former players and assistant coaches,” Ferullo said. “It’s more than the Ws and Ls and Xs and Os its about life lessons I try to teach these kids teamwork perseverance getting along with one another you know tools that they’ll use later on in life.”

As he approaches his seventieth birthday, Ferullo said his love for the game and passion for coaching is what keeps him going.

“I’m a cancer survivor – I beat cancer twice and I get up everyday looking at life as the glass is half full,” he said. “I never took a three pointer, I never took a charge, or grabbed a rebound, but I think I’ve inspired some kids over the years with my love of the game.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)