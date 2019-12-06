‘I love her’: Murder suspect told police he snuck into Southie condo to be with doctor before fiancee killed her in fit of jealousy 

BOSTON (WHDH) - The trial of a man accused of murdering a pair of engaged doctors inside their upscale South Boston condo entered its ninth day Friday as jurors heard more of a shocking hospital bed interview in which he told police that he snuck into the building and took an elevator up to Lina Bolanos’ penthouse before her fiancee, Richard Field, killed her in a fit of jealousy upon finding the two together.

During the final day of testimony in 33-year-old Bampumim Teixeira’s trial, the families of Bolanos and Field sat in tears as jurors listened to the Chelsea resident explain how he gained entry to the couple’s 11th-floor apartment at the Macallen Building and what he was doing there on the night of May 5, 2017.

On the recording, Teixeira told investigators, “Someone called the elevator from the 7th floor and I realized for me that’s my chance.”

RELATED: Jurors see video of man lurking outside South Boston condo complex hours before engaged doctors were killed

Surveillance video showed a man lurking outside the building before sneaking into the garage behind a car. Investigators believe Teixeira is, in fact, the man that seen in the video.

Teixeira said he then climbed the stairs to Bolanos’ apartment to continue an affair the two had been having.

“I like her a lot,” Teixeira said in the interview. “I love her.”

Teixeira told police that he had been with Bolanos “a bunch of times” but she had instructed him not to text, call, or email her.

Teixeira also blamed Field for murdering his fiancee in a fit of jealousy before taking responsibility for Field’s death.

RELATED: Jurors in trial of man accused of killing South Boston doctors see shocking video of crime scene

“I don’t have no guilty conscience because I did nothing wrong. I was defending myself,” Teixeira told the police.

On Thursday, jurors heard part of the interview in which Teixeira claimed he was kissing Bolanos when Field walked in, grew enraged, and stabbed his fiancee several times in the neck because he “felt betrayed.”

When asked how Fields was killed, Teixeira claimed he bashed his head against the wall and stabbed him in act of self-defense before knocking his gun away and handcuffing him.

A medical examiner that performed autopsies on the doctors’ bodies told jurors that they were tortured, beaten, bound, and brutally stabbed.

In court Friday, prosecutor John Papas showed jurors a windbreaker that police took from Teixeira’s hospital room after he was shot by first responders at the murder scene.

RELATED: Jurors shown clothes engaged doctors were wearing on night they were found viciously murdered in South Boston condo

Boston police detective Michael Devane testified that a man wearing the same windbreaker was spotted on surveillance video at the Central Square MBTA station at 8 a.m. and again at the Broadway station around 1:40 p.m.

“I see an individual wearing what appears to be consistent with that same jacket taken from Mr. Teixeria,” Devane told the court.

Teixeira, a former concierge at the condominium, has previously pleaded not guilty to the murders.

Closing statements are expected to be made on Monday. The jury will then deliberate.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)