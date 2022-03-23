POLAND (WHDH) — More than three million people have fled Ukraine for the comparative safety of neighboring countries — with Poland taking more than two million men women and children according to United Nations reports.

7’s Adam Willaims has just returned from the border where Poland meets Russia with stories of their harrowing and inspiring journeys of survival.

In Krakow, Poland Willaims spoke with many people like Helen who left her job as a teacher, most of her belongings her husband, father and step-mother to escape the violence.

“We didn’t want to fight with anyone,” she said through tears. When asked how she copes with the uncertainty, she said, “I’m sure we will win and after our victory come to our wonderful country.”

Though she is scared for the future, Helen’s spirit is strong. She has a sense of hope for a brighter tomorrow– something Williams came across time and time again while traveling across Poland.

After driving about 150 miles from Krakow to the border city of Przemysl, which lies less than 10 miles from the Ukrainian border, Williams met with refugees who were walking across the border — most of them grandmothers, mothers and children.

For most, this is their first stop after escaping the Russian bombings and the devastation in their homeland.

Medyka which sits just 90 minutes from Lviv, one of Ukraine’s largest cities, has transformed into the largest and busiest border crossing. Refugees pulling their luggage behind them or pushing their few modest possessions in shopping carts are now a common sight.

Roman made the difficult 550 mile journey from Kyiv to Krakow. Before leaving, he stocked up on gasoline and food in preparation for the eventuality that bombs would drop.

He was only able to leave Ukraine with his three kids, due to a unique family situation. Most men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave, so they can stay and fight.

“We just grabbed all our baggage and ran away from Kyiv,” he told Williams.

Roaman said he is grateful for the people of Poland.

“They gave us food and a place where we can stay thenight,” he said.

Now, he is hoping to drive other refugees to shelter because Roman, like Helen and so many others, feel these are temporary new beginnings, not permanent ones. For them, Ukraine will always be their home.

“For sure, I’m going to come back. I’m not going to stay here because I’m Ukrainian and I love my country,” Roman said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)