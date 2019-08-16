‘I love you dad’: Deputy holding onto young boy’s note to deceased father that floated into cruiser

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bristol County sheriff’s deputy who stumbled upon a heart-felt note written by a young child to his deceased father is holding onto it for safe keeping.

Deputy Nelson Brum was sitting in his cruiser on Court Street in Taunton Wednesday afternoon when a smiley face balloon with a note attached floated towards him.

“I opened the door and it actually came around right to here and I just reached out like this and got it,” he demonstrated to 7News.

Brum read the letter, which left him choked up.

“I love you dad. I miss you but you are a star. I will never forget you,” the letter read.

The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of the note and balloon on their Facebook page in hopes of finding the child who wrote it.

On Thursday afternoon, Brum received a call from the child’s mother.

“I asked her if she wanted it back and she said, ‘not really, not right now’ because her son believes that his dad has it,” Brum said.

She told Brum that her son lost his dad three years ago and on special occasions they release balloons to heaven for him. The balloon that Brum had found had been release about a year ago.

“I told her, ‘I think your son needs to know that dad is still around, dad loves him, dad misses him and someday they will be together again,'” Brum said. “I lost my dad and that’s what I believe.”

Brum promised the mom that he would keep the balloon and note safe until the boy is grown up.

