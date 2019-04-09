‘I lucked out’: Employee escapes injury after car slams into Sandwich office building

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - An employee says he feels lucky to be unharmed after a car smashed into his medical office building in Sandwich on Monday.

Steve Ferretti recalled hearing an engine revving before the vehicle slammed into the window of the administrative building at Cape Cod Orthopedics.

“I don’t know if I was hit with something but I was kind of knocked on my feet,” he said.

Sandwich fire officials say the rain apparently caused the driver’s foot to slip, sending her car partially into the building.

“My initial reaction was ‘am I okay?’ because I was hit with a little bit of stuff,” Ferretti said. “I was checking for blood and broken bones and anything like that, and there was nothing. So I lucked out.”

Fire officials say it was a lucky break neither Ferretti nor the driver were hurt.

The vehicle hit a steel beam, causing enough damage that the building had to be evacuated and closed down.

A structural engineer will have to inspect the building before it can be reopened.

