(WHDH) — A woman says she was left terrified after she discovered 18 snakes in her bedroom over the weekend.

“Look at all the baby snakes in my bedroom,” Trish Wilcher said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “I am freaked out.”

The Augusta, Georgia, resident says she found total of 17 baby snakes, as well as a mother snake, after reaching down to pick up what she thought was a piece of fuzz.

“No sleep tonight…Just glad I saw that little tiny piece of what I thought was fuzz and went to pick it up,” Wilcher said.

Wilcher called a snake trapper to her home to help wrangle the reptiles.

“I am struggling to move about the house, much less sit down anywhere! I may need a cardiologist after this!” Wilcher added.

Wilcher noted that she believes the mother snake found its way into her home after some land up the street from her home was cleared away.

