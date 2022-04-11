BOSTON (WHDH) - The owner of a French bulldog that was stolen in Roslindale is making a desperate plea to get his beloved pet back.

Joshua Rosario said he went to the store Thursday, and while he was gone, Chapo ran out past his 3-year-olds feet toward the corner of Canterbury Street and Neponset Avenue in Roslindale.

“They called me and they said, ‘Chapo ran out.’ I got back in about 10 minutes. He was nowhere to be found. I went all over the neighborhood for about two hours,” he said. “It’s devastating, I get potatoes in my throat just talking about it.”

Rosario said a witness driving up the road told him he saw Chapo barking at a woman walking her dog, and then someone in a green Toyota stopped, picked him up, and kept going.

“Didn’t return him, didn’t take him to a shelter, didn’t seem to try to problem solve at all,” Rosario explained.

He said Chapo has gotten out before so he has his name and contact information on his collar.

Chapo is an expensive dog — the Rosarios say he is worth about $10,000 — he is the same breed as Lady GaGa’s dogs who were stolen during a brutal attack on her dog walker last year.

Though, the family says he’s far more than a dollar amount. Chapo is part of their family. Rosario started out with Chapo’s father and has been breeding new generations of French bulldogs ever since. Chapo is the same age as his little girl, Eliza.

“You can imagine I come home and all they talk about is, ‘Daddy, wheres Chapo, you got Chapo,” he said.

The family has been posting missing dog posters wherever they can.

Chapo weighs about 25 pounds, and has one blue eye and one brown eye. He has what’s known as a merle complexion, a mix of white, black and gray.

The Rosarios said they just hope whoever has Chapo will return him to his family.

“When I had nothing, I had him. When we didn’t have nothing, we were outside, we had him. I don’t know, I miss him though,” Rosario said.

