‘I need more beer!!’: Company answers 93-year-old’s plea for more Coors Light as she self-isolates

SEMINOLE, Penn. (WHDH) — A beverage company answered a 93-year-old woman’s plea for more beer as she self-isolates during the coronavirus.

A picture of Olive Veronesi holding a Coors Light and a sign behind her glass door that read, “I need more beer!!” went viral online and caught the attention of the Molson Coors Beverage Company.

“I was on my last 12 cans,” she said. “Anyway, I have a beer every night.”

On Monday, representatives of the company showed up at Veronesi’s door with 10 cases of Coors Light.

Veronesi posed with her new cases of beer and a sign that read, “Got more beer!”

