‘I need some things’: Suspected prowler arrested after Worcester couple finds him in their closet

WORCESTER (WHDH) - An Oakham man is facing breaking and entering charges after police say a Worcester couple found him going through their closet Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Acton Street about 4 :45 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said a man was spotted wandering around the hallway of a building and ran away when he was spotted by a resident, according to the Worcester Police Department.

After broadcasting the description of the suspect and checking the area, officers were flagged down by residents in the area of Houghton Street who “appeared to be upset and were frantically waving at the officer.”

The residents told police the found a man in their second-floor private closet who was taking things and placing them into a basket.

When they asked what he was doing, the residents said he replied, “I need some things.”

The suspect, later identified as David Rand, 48, of Oakham, was arrested on Aetna Street after leading police on a foot chase.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Worcester District Court on charges of breaking and entering a residence to commit a felony, larceny in a building, trespassing, resisting arrest, and misleading a police investigation.

