WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Witnesses described a scene of fear and chaos after a man crashed a box truck into a building in Winthrop Saturday afternoon and then shot and killed two people before being killed by police.

Witnesses said they heard a large box truck crash into a building on Veterans Street, and came out to help any injured people. But then they heard shots.

“I just heard a big crash, I came running out and saw everyone trying to get them out,” said Emily Norena. “I call 911 and tell them it’s a car crash, all of a sudden I start hearing gunshots.”

‘I see people ducking behind the car and I say ‘OK, there are gunshots happening, I need to get inside right now,'” said Evan Ferragamo.

Police said the driver had stolen the truck and, after crashing it, shot and killed two bystanders. Police then shot and killed the suspect.

Police have not identified the suspect or the victims.

