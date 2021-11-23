NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - As President Joe Biden prepares to spend Thanksgiving on Nantucket with his family, residents on the island say they’ll be ready for the swarm of attention — but that he’s just another regular customer.

Biden has been visiting the island since before he was a senator. Leah Bayer, the owner of Aunt Leah’s Fudge, said she was preparing Biden’s favorite blend — chocolate cocoanut.

“I already got word he’s coming here with his grandkids and the family,” Bayer said. “He’s been a regular customer of mine before he even became Vice President. I only know him as Joe.”

Biden and his family are set to land in Nantucket at 7 p.m.

