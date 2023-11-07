NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 41-year-old man accused of shooting a bride and bishop during a wedding in Pelham, NH back in 2019 was found guilty on most all of the charges he faced.

A week after the trial of Dale Holloway got underway, a jury found the suspect guilty of six of the seven charges filed against him.

Holloway, who represented himself during the trial, had been accused of opening fire inside the New England Pentecostal Church. He also allegedly struck the groom in the head during the incident, and faced charges that included attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault and simple assault.

All victims survived the assault, with both the bride and bishop giving testimony during the trial four years later.

Prosecutors said Holloway opened fire because, days earlier, the groom’s son was charged with murdering Holloway’s stepdad.

On Tuesday, the jury returned its verdict, finding Holloway guilty of nearly all charges except one count of attempted murder with regards to him allegedly shooting the bride.

“Relief,” Bishop Stanley Choate said, when asked how he felt as he heard the verdict. “Finally putting this in the past. It’s been over four years and so it’s time to move on.”

The bishop told 7NEWS that he still feels the effects of the shooting years later.

“It’s still a tough road, I’m still suffering because of the shooting – I have to have my son to stabilize me,” Choate said as he stood with a hand on his son’s arm outside of the courthouse in Nashua.

“I pray for him – that’s about it. I forgave him and that I have no antimosity.” he said. “I just want the best for him.”

Holloway never took the stand in his own defense, though he did call his mother as a witness.

Following Tuesday’s verdict, a new phase of the trial will begin tomorrow in which jurors will determine whether Holloway was insane when he opened fire in 2019.

