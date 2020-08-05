‘I put my head out to scream for help’: Man rescued from house fire in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man trapped on the second floor of his Revere home after a fire broke out was brought to safety.

Firefighters were called to their second fire in just under an hour Wednesday night and found a man hanging out of a broken window of the home on Monney Road screaming for help. Crews then extended the ladder and the man climbed out.

The man who was trapped told 7NEWS he was getting ready for bed when he heard the fire alarms going off.

Before he knew it, the second floor was engulfed in smoke.

“I saw flames at the back of the house. I couldn’t get out that way,” he explained. “I tried to go to the door, I couldn’t see anything. I couldn’t even breathe. So, I get onto this window, and I managed to break it, and I put my head out to scream for help.”

The man said he was about to jump just when firefighters arrived to help.

Officials have not commented on what may have caused the fire.

A second fire was reported on Bradstreet Avenue.

