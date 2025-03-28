IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to host a pop-up pub in Ipswich Friday night, and fans are lining up for the limited-time experience.

The town of Ipswich was on “Sheeran watch,” waiting for the English star to arrive on scene. Fans had been lining up outside The Old Phone Pub since 5 a.m., hoping to catch a glimpse of Sheeran — or a selfie, if they’re lucky — outside.

Sheeran’s team built the pop-up pub to film a video for his new song called “Old Phone.” Tickets were given to a handful of fans this week.

“I think Massachusetts as a place in general is really, really beautiful, but we wanted to shoot this video — I come from Ipswich in England, and we wanted to do the video over here because I really enjoy Massachusetts,” Sheeran said to a 7News reporter.

To snag a ticket, you had to submit an old image, text, or video from your phone to a special phone number — and they might be used in Sheeran’s music video.

“My dad passed away on March 2, and I didn’t know about this contest at all, and I’ve been having a really tough time with it and yesterday, I got a random text message, and it was the ticket,” said Chelsea Moriarty.

Cheers erupted as Sheeran greeted the crowd in front of the pop-up and throughout the town.

“I’m like, I’m going to see if I can get a selfie. [My daughter] goes, ‘No you’re not going to.’ I said, ‘Yes, I will,’ and I did,” said Deborah Deberardinis.

The pub is a working restaurant and bar, and Danielle Murphy was the first person in line Friday.

“There’s been lots of rumors flying, so a couple of different scenarios, but possibly a meet-and-greet, I heard, or maybe they’re filming a video. I’m not sure, I’m just here for some fun,” Murphy said.

Fans will be able to snack on burgers and roast beef sandwiches, and grab a pint of Guinness, along with other fare.

“We’re hoping that we can either just see him, hear him, go and just be a part of it,” said Sheeran fan Elizabeth Mack.

The singer performed his new song outside the pub to the eager line of people Friday.

Sheeran last showed his love for the Boston area on St. Patrick’s Day, when he put on a surprise show at The Dubliner downtown.

