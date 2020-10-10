‘I really hope he’s caught’: Police searching for man who allegedly attacked woman outside Boston hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and battery outside of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Monday, officials said, and the victim said she hopes he’s caught before he hurts someone else.

When officers responded to reports of an attack on Jimmy Fund Way just after 10 a.m. Audrey Poehler told them a man walked up and punched her in the head.

“A man that was walking at me grabbed me by the neck and punched me in the head and didn’t say anything, just kept walking,” Poehler told 7News.

Poehler said the man charged at her again, but other people nearby ran to stop him.

“I honestly don’t know what I would’ve done without them, if I was alone it would’ve been a much tougher situation,” Poehler said.

Poehler suffered a mild concussion, but was most worried about telling her mother about the attack — she had just dropped her mother of at Dana Farber for treatment as she battles a second round of cancer.

“I was making appointments for biopsy the same time my daughter’s being attacked outside on the street,” Tamatha Poehler said.

Police released a photo of the suspect, described as a Black male who was last seen wearing an all-black jumpsuit, on Saturday. Audrey said she’s hoping he’s arrested soon.

“He could be hurting other people for all I know, so I really hope that he’s caught and there’s justice,” she said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Boston detectives at 617-343-4275.

