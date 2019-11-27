‘I run this block’: Man who claimed he was entitled to free ride accused of threatening MBTA bus driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man allegedly stated “I run this block” before threatening to have someone shoot an MBTA bus driver because he didn’t want to pay his fare, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man who threatened a bus operator in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Allstate Road learned 29-year-old Nicholas Mendes grew frustrated when he was told he could not ride for free, according to the Transit Police Department.

The driver told officers that Mendes refused to pay, yelled “I run this block,” and then threatened to have someone shoot him, police said.

When officers asked Mendes about the allegations, he reportedly said that he was entitled to a free ride because the bus was late.

Officers later learned that Mendes had several warrants for his arrest out of Brighton District Court and Roxbury District Court for motor vehicle violations, failure to disperse during a riot, and resisting arrest.

Mendes was taken into custody and booked at Transit Police Headquarters.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)