‘I screamed’: Woman on airplane says she woke up to pastor urinating on her

(WHDH) — A woman on a red-eye flight home from Las Vegas last week says she woke up to a pastor urinating on her.

Alicia Beverly was on a Delta flight back to Detroit and among many passengers who were sound asleep on Monday night when she was jolted awake by a warm sensation, WJBK-TV reported.

“I felt something warm,” Beverly told the news outlet. “I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up.”

An off-duty police officer reportedly rushed to Beverly’s aid and restrained the alleged suspect, who was identified as a “well-known” pastor from North Carolina.

“I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!” Beverly said.

Sources told the TV station that the pastor had an apparent reaction to a sleep aid. He was later taken into custody but has not yet been charged.

Beverly added that she had to sit in wet clothes for hours before landing.

