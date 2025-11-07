FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The former Mayor of Fall River spoke out about a random act of violence he believes could’ve ended his life.

“I should not be here talking to you today. You should be covering my funeral right now,” former Fall River Mayor Will Flanagan said. “You can see I had a stab to the face and I had damage to my eye.”

Flanagan was walking outside of his cannabis dispensary on Hartwell Street last month when he was attacked by a man he said he did not recognize. He was stabbed multiple times. One of those wounds came close to a major artery in his neck.

Flanagan was on life support for nearly a week after the attack. Police identified Coree Gonzalez, 31, as the suspect.

Officials say he had a criminal record and a history of mental health issues.

“My attacker should not have been on the streets on October 20th. He should have been either in jail, in prison, or in a mental institution,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan is now pushing for a shift in policy, saying federal officials need to find a way to improve mental health treatment and the criminal justice system in America.

“I have a direct message for President Trump,” Flanagan said. “I believe his administration has to invest in institutions. We need to reopen the mental institutions and to make sure people like my attacker are in these institutions being medicated, being treated and off the streets.

The father of two now said he forgives his attacker and is hoping others learn from his experience.

“Appreciate life. Life can change in the blink of an eye. Be aware of your surroundings and just live life to the fullest,” Flanagan said.

