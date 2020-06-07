“I stand with the black community”: Bruins captain Zdeno Chara attends Brookline protest

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara made an appearance at a Black Lives Matter protest in Brookline on Friday.
Chara could be seen among the crowd of demonstrators demanding racial justice and protesting the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Chara posted pictures of the protest on his social media accounts. In a post he wrote that he’s been sick over Floyd’s murder and says there is no room for racism in the world “period.”
“I stand with the Black community. Black Lives Matter,” he said.
Explaining he’s dealt with his own share of adversity as an immigrant in his country, he said “I will never know what it’s like to walk down a street and feel unsafe.”
He vows to stand and walk with those in support of racial justice.
For the last 13 days I have been sick about George Floyd’s murder. I have taken time to think and listen. Time to find bravery and time to try to find the right words, though I’ll admit I’m still struggling. First thing is first and let me be clear: I stand with the Black community. Black Lives Matter. There is no room in this world for racism. Period. Sure, I’ve dealt with my own share of adversity as an outsider living in this country but I recognize my challenges were not made harder, or impossible, because of the color of my skin. I will never know what it’s like to walk down a street and feel unsafe. No one should have to experience that feeling. We have to take better care of each other and respect each other. Equality must be a priority. Anything less is unacceptable. I learned a lot yesterday and had good, honest conversations. Not only did we take steps in a walk but we made strides in learning and educating together. But it doesn’t stop there. I will continue to stand – and walk – with you. I have your back. Zdeno Chara
