“I stand with the black community”: Bruins captain Zdeno Chara attends Brookline protest

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara made an appearance at a Black Lives Matter protest in Brookline on Friday.

Chara could be seen among the crowd of demonstrators demanding racial justice and protesting the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Chara posted pictures of the protest on his social media accounts. In a post he wrote that he’s been sick over Floyd’s murder and says there is no room for racism in the world “period.”

“I stand with the Black community. Black Lives Matter,” he said.

Explaining he’s dealt with his own share of adversity as an immigrant in his country, he said “I will never know what it’s like to walk down a street and feel unsafe.”

He vows to stand and walk with those in support of racial justice.

