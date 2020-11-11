‘I started thinking about my baby daughter’: Paddleboarder turns to technology for help when drifting out to sea

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A paddleboarder drifting into danger off the coast of Revere turned to technology for help Wednesday.

It was a scary situation for Jason Dunton who said he is thankful to the Revere Fire Department for putting him back on solid ground after he was swept out more than a mile from shore.

‘It was beautiful this morning and then all of a sudden, the weather changed, the winds came in. I was on my paddleboard, it started sweeping me out to sea,” Dunton said. “The water was cold, so I was trying to brave it out, it got too crazy.”

Dunton said he went out to fish on the unusually warm day and tried to fight the sudden wind and strong current.

“I got stuck in the wind for like two hours,” he said. “Between the current and wind I couldn’t paddle, it was pulling me out to sea.”

Thanks to his Apple Watch, Dunton was able to call for help.

He was brought safely back to shore and said this paddleboard outing will be his last for the season.

“I started thinking about my baby daughter, I just had her,10 months old, Isabella,” he Dunton said, “I just wanted to make sure she would have her daddy tomorrow.”

