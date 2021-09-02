BOSTON (WHDH) - As remnants of Ida roared through the Bay State overnight, Nancy Shack’s 3 a.m. commute to WBZ Radio took a disturbing turn.

“I’m on my way to work like I am every morning, and within a couple of minutes, I’m worried I’m going to drown,” she told 7NEWS.

Fast-moving floodwaters left her trapped inside her SUV on Storrow Drive under the Mass Ave. Bridge.

“I saw another car go through and up, and I’m like, ‘OK, there’s water, but it’s passable…and then I realized the waters are rising.”

Shack said seconds later her car died in the floodwaters, trapping her inside.

“The waters rising and it’s rising really fast and I started to panic because the electrics went out in my car the windows weren’t coming down,” she said.

Shack said her car locks and sunroof were on the fritz as well and in a frenzy, she called 911. A dispatcher reassured her help was on the way.

“He was really lovely to me and he stayed on the line with me,” she said. “They were literally there in two minutes, they were right there.”

Shack alerted her husband to the situation and texted him this picture from inside the vehicle.

Much to her relief, Shack said first responders came to her rescue in the nick of time.

“They had to come in with a floating backboard and get to the car,” she explained. “They were finally able to get one of the back doors open and by that time the water was up to the steering wheel inside the car.”

Soaked and shaken, the rescuers got her to safety.

“You can never be too careful, even when you are extremely careful things can happen to you, so just be careful and be grateful for every day,” she warned.

