WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Wakefield residents said they were rattled by an hours-long standoff between armed men and state troopers on I-95 Saturday, but were relieved it ended with no one hurt.

Neighbors on Parker Road and Elm Street woke up to a shelter in place alert after police investigating two cars pulled over on I-95 got into a standoff with 11 armed men at the scene.

“[I was] obviously scared, I didn’t know what to do in those cases,” said Teresa Aravena-Gonzalez. “I actually had to ask my brother, he’s like ‘Make sure everything is locked and just stay in.'”

At one point, some of the men went into the woods by I-95, but police said they ultimately arrested all of the men without incident.

“We were concerned, you know … but just happy it was resolved peacefully,” said neighbor David Doherty.

“It’s a good feeling to know that it’s OK but I still think it’s kind of scary to know that things like that can happen,” Aravena-Gonzalez said.

