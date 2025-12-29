FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - He’s number 10. The kid from North Carolina.

“I was so excited when they drafted him,” Kelly Decotis said, of Milford.

After a masterful performance in New Jersey, Drake Maye jogged off MetLife Stadium to MVP chants. He hears them a lot these days, even on the road.

“I can’t see anybody beatin’ him,” Dan Hagerty said, a Patriots fan who was asked if he thinks Maye is the MVP.

Maye’s performance against the Jets is in uncharted territory.

He’s the first NFL QB to have at least 250 passing yards in a game while throwing five touchdowns with at least a 90% completion rate.

Maye made his NFL debut against the Jets at MetLife in September of 2024. He came into the game for fourth quarter mop up duty, with the Jets killing the Pats. His role on Sunday was very different.

Maye said he was thinking about how car he’d come in 15 months.

Maye said he has more to prove. He and cornerback Christian Gonzalez won’t be satisfied with winning the AFC East. The 23-year-old exhibits tremendous leadership skills, diverting praise to his teammates.

“Someone so young, so poised, he’s unbelievable!” Carol Emory said, a Maye fan from Rhode Island.

“I think he’s the MVP, hands down,” Tim Francis of Norwood said.

As good as Maye has been, fans are mindful of the man who wore number 12 in Foxboro for two decades, and did pretty well.

“I also very much miss Tom Brady,” Violet Carnevale said.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)