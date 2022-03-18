BOSTON (WHDH) – Restaurants in Boston’s North End will be required to pay a $7,500 fee in order to participate in the city’s outdoor dining program this season.

Outdoor dining will return on April 1 but North End eateries must wait until May 1 before offering patio seating to customers, according to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Restaurants in the North End must also close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“The City made some changes to the outdoor dining program in the North End based on feedback received from the community,” Wu’s office said in a statement. “A committee of community members and local elected officials will advise how those funds are spent to mitigate the impact of the program on the residents of the neighborhood.”

North End restaurant owners have been ordered to pay $450 per month for each parking spot they use for outdoor seating.

Some owners told 7NEWS that they are infuriated with the city’s changes.

“I think it’s extortion. They’re not helping us,” said Frank Mendoza, owner of Monica’s Trattoria.

Vinoteca di Monica restaurant owner George Mendoza threatened to sue the city over the fee.

“I’m going to sue them and see what happens when I sue them,” he said.

Residents are being offered alternative parking at lots in the neighborhood.

