MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A family spokesperson says Marcelo Gomes and his family are upstanding members of the Milford community, even if their legal U.S. status has lapsed.

“They’re hard working people. They’re honest people. And they’re not what is being portrayed about them,” said Coleen Greco, Gomes family spokesperson.

As Gomes awaits an immigration hearing Thursday, Greco says the teen isn’t doing great in Burlington locked up by ICE.

“Burlington doesn’t have enough beds so he’s been sleeping on the floor. He’s eating crackers. He’s being moved to Plymouth because there is bed space there and apparently better food accommodations,” said Greco.

Greco says she doesn’t buy ICE official’s characterization of Gomes’ dad as a danger to the community.

ICE says local authorities have notified them that the elder Gomes has a habit of reckless driving through residential neighborhoods at more than 100 miles an hour.

“I think that’s a pretty lame response. An excuse. I don’t know his driving history but I think it’s a pretty pathetic attempt,” said Greco.

Gomes’ high school volleyball teammates have been preparing to keep him top of mind during their game tonight, making tee-shirts to wear.

ICE officials have also called on Gomes’ father to turn himself in, but his family says they know where to find him.

“If they were really looking for Marcelo’s dad and they knew that that was his car that means that they knew where he lives because the car is registered to the house,” said Greco. “Why not just go to the house? I don’t believe that they were really looking for the father. I think they were looking to make a really big statement.”

