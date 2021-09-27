NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to get a girl into his car while she was walking to school in Newton Monday, officials said.

The girl’s father said she was walking to her bus stop Monday morning when a man in a red pickup truck drove by and asked if she wanted a ride. The girl said she did not, but then the man parked the car and got out, allegedly telling her “I’ve seen you around, I think you should get in the car.”

The girl then ran across the street and took a photo of the man before calling her parents, her father said. David Bennett said he called police and began posting on social media.

“You hear something like this, it kind of ruins your day,” Bennett said. “I started making posts to get the community to go out and try to recognize who this person was.

Police are investigating.

