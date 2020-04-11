‘I thought I was going to die:’ Boston police captain describes recovery from coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police captain is praising health care workers for saving his life after he got pneumonia because of the coronavirus, which he thought was going to kill him.

Captain John Greland, a 35-year BPD veteran who heads the Jamaica Plain precinct, fell sick a few weeks ago and went to South Shore Hospital when his oxygen levels dropped.

He stayed at the hospital for 10 days and had pneumonia in both lungs. Greland praised the work of hospital staff, saying he didn’t think he was going to survive the virus.

‘I am breathing on my own for the first time in seven days and I can’t believe it, because I thought I was going to die in that hospital, many times I thought I was going to die in that hospital,” Greland said. “I’m so happy to say I was completely wrong.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)