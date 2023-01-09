QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Plymouth woman is still recovering after being stabbed in the head and arm with a pair of scissors during a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday and she’s telling 7’s Victoria Price about the horrific experience.

Hayley Driscoll says she was driving on Quincy Shore Drive around 4:45 p.m. when a woman she cut off in traffic ran up to her car and started banging on the windows.

“She came up and was hitting my window many many times,” she said.

At the next red light, Driscoll says the woman was back on the attack, but this time with a pair of scissors. When she started taking aim at Driscoll’s tires, she said she got out to defend her vehicle, getting stabbed in the head and arm in the process.

That’s when another person in the woman’s vehicle allegedly jumped out and started kicking and punching her before they both got back in their car and drove away.

Driscoll was taken to Carney Hospital in Dorchester to be treated for her injuries.

After an investigation, Mindy Alleyne, 22, of Boston, and a 16-year-old Boston girl were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Alleyne was ordered held on $5,040 cash bail on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (scissors), mayhem, and disorderly conduct.

The 16-year-old was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) and disorderly conduct wans was released to custody of her mother.

Driscoll said the wounds will heal but the trauma will not.

“It was just so scary, I genuinely thought I was going to die,” she said.

