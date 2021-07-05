PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple heading to a fireworks display with their child on Monday snapped a photo of a pig that was running down the middle of a road in Plymouth.

Kelly Lessa says she posted the photo on the town’s Facebook page in an effort to track down the pig’s owner.

“It was a little surprising. I thought it was a dog at first, a very overweight dog,” Lessa said. “Me and my husband were like, ‘Oh my God! That’s a pig!'”

Lessa added that the pig was traveling down a long and winding road.

The pig’s owner has since found the animal and it was transported home safely, according to a comment on Lessa’s post.

