WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he allegedly spray painted another man outside a Worcester City Council meeting.

According to City Manager Eric Batista, Worcester police were called to City Hall for a reported fight at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with a resident who appeared to have a streak of dark paint on his face,” Batista said in a statement. “The resident stated that he was spray painted in the face on the third floor of City Hall in the hallway of the Council Chambers.”

The victim, who identified himself as David Webb, of Worcester, was transported to a local hospital and released with no major injuries.

“I did see him lift a can. I thought it was going to be pepper spray at first,” Webb said.

On Thursday afternoon, Webb went before a judge looking for a restraining order against John Piccolo, who according to a police report is being charged with assault and battery in connection with the spray paint attack.

“The reason it’s assault with a dangerous weapon is because this is dangerous. It actually could have permanently damaged my eyes. This guy could’ve been aiming to disfigure or maim me permanently,” Webb said.

Police said they have video footage of the incident inside City Hall.

Webb said the spray paint attack might have been in response to one of his recent posts on social media.

“A week before the attack, I posted a picture of an event that was being hosted at a restaurant this guy had built, with his last name. And it said, ‘racist convention,'” Webb said.

He said he has no issue with people who disagree with him, but he said physical violence won’t be tolerated.

“If you don’t like me, that’s understandable, but if you advocate for violence against people who are speaking out, that’s fascism,” Webb said.

Webb’s restraining order request was denied by the judge, but Piccolo is due in court in the coming weeks. No one answered the door at Piccolo’s home Thursday.

“No individual should feel threatened or intimidated by another member of the public or by a public employee while conducting business in municipal settings,” Batista said. “Violence and aggressive behavior of any kind toward any person inside City Hall and other public facilities is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I am confident that the Worcester Police Department will be able to bring about justice.”

