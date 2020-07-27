‘I thought that baby was dead’: Mother rescues 1-year-old from under tire of 18-wheeler

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 1-year-old is recovering in the hospital after being caught under the tire of an 18-wheeler driving in Boston Monday, officials said.

The truck was turning on Albany Street when it hit a mother pushing a stroller containing her 1-year-old, witnesses said, with the stroller going under a tire.

“This young girl was frantically trying to pull her baby stroller from under the tire,” one witness said. “It’s devastating to see somebody’s baby under the wheel of a truck.”

And somehow, the woman pulled the stroller out with the one-year-old only suffering bumps and bruises, the witness said.

“I don’t know what stroller she had but thank goodness. I thought that baby was dead,” the witness said.

The one-year-old was rushed to Boston Medical Center, only feet away from the crash. Police said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The witness said trucks should not be allowed to drive in the area.

“It’s a very dangerous road, I don’t think they should let cars make this turn here,” the witness said. “People don’t pay attention.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)