‘I totally respect and support it’ Belichick speaks on players’ decision to opt out of 2020 season

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick spoke Friday about the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented as New England works to rebuild its roster heading into the 2020 season.

Six players, most notably, Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung, have decided to opt-out of the upcoming 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.

Hightower and Chung were leaders on the team’s top-ranked defense last year and will certainly be missed on the field. But, Bellichick said he understands the reasoning behind those players’ tough decisions.

“I respect all of them … and I respect all the players on our team,” he said. “We all have to make decisions and, you know, I talked to them, talked to those guys and they explained their situation and you know they had to make the decision that was best for them and I, I totally respect and support it 100 percent.”

The Pats will begin training and conditioning on Monday. Unpadded practices on August 12 and full practices on August 17.

