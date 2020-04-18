‘I totally thought we were done with this:’ Spring snowfall surprises Mass. residents

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Mid-April snowshowers on Saturday surprised many Massachusetts residents who thought they had finally exchanged winter for spring.

“I totally thought we were done with this,” laughed Kelcy Shepherd of Worcester.

Plows once again hit the roads in Worcester, Fitchburg and Southborough. In Jamaica Plain, the snow didn’t deter residents out for their morning walk.

Shepherd said she was happy to see the surprise snow.

“I really enjoyed the snow, I find it very pretty, especially when you know it’s going to melt soon,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)