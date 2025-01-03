ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pawtucket, R.I. man was arrested and is accused of body slamming a woman headfirst into the ground after a crash near the intersection of Rt. 1 and Rt. 1A in Attleboro Friday, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

Police responded after receiving several 911 calls at 8:50 a.m., police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a woman in the roadway crying and in obvious pain, bleeding from her head. Gladior Kwesiah, 26, faces multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Following an investigation, police say Kwesiah picked the woman up and body slammed her into the ground after she hit his vehicle from behind.

“He kept slamming on his brakes and then when we got to the intersection, we hit a light and he was in front of me. As soon as we went through we didn’t even make it across and he slammed on his brakes, so I hit him,” said Hailea Soares, the woman thrown to the ground.

She said she got out of her car to take a video of the damage, but Kwesiah took her phone. That’s when, she said, he threw her on the ground.

Witnesses at the scene provided police with video.

Police say a witness claimed to see Kwesiah bang on the roof of Soares’ vehicle and yank her from it. The witness said Soares shouted “leave me alone,” when he body slammed her.

“I remember thinking, ‘I’m in the air right now, I’m in the air,'” Soares said. “I tried to defend myself and then he picked me up, and that was when the woman got the video of me being thrown to the ground.”

She said she was thrown to the pavement a second time, but wasn’t able to get back up.

Soares was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Police say she suffered a broken knee, a broken foot, a significant injury to her eye socket, and a very serious injury to her skull.

Kwesiah was taken to the Attleboro Police Department where he was booked and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon seriously injury resulting, malicious destruction of property, and operating without a license.

“Inappropriate and unacceptable conduct stemming from what was essentially a minor motor vehicle crash,” Attleboro Police Sergeant Kevin Sellers said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Soares’ recovery.

