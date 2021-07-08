LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHDH) — Newly released police body cam video showed the moment officers rushed to the scene of a kidnapping and rescued a terrified 6-year-old girl in Louisville, Kentucky last week.

Neighbors reported to police on the evening of July 2 that a man driving a red Dodge Challenger had picked up a young girl by her collar, threw her in the passenger seat of the car, and took off. The girl had been riding her bicycle at the time.

“Everyone from the entire division dropped what they were doing. We probably had 13, 14 cars,” Louisville Police Sgt. Jason Keeling said.

In a matter of minutes, officers tracked down the car and placed the suspect into custody.

An officer opened up the door to the car and found the girl crying as she stated, “I want my daddy.”

“It’s overwhelming, very overwhelming, especially when you hear her crying and asking for her family because she’s so scared,” Keeling said. “It was definitely a gut-check.”

The suspect has been charged with kidnapping a minor and is being held on $1 million bond.

